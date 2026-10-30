Suzlon Energy Q2 FY27 revenue up 26% to ₹4,869 cr
Business
Suzlon Energy just posted a small bump in profits for Q2 fiscal 2027, with net profit at ₹394 crore, up slightly from last year.
But the real highlight is a 26% jump in revenue to ₹4,869 crore, thanks to more wind turbines being delivered (710 MW this time, compared to 565 MW last year).
Suzlon Energy commissions 454 MW projects
Suzlon kept things moving by commissioning 454 MW of projects this quarter.
CEO Ajay Kapur shared that its order book now tops 6 GW, showing strong demand ahead.
Even with higher revenue, operating profit (EBITDA) stayed steady at ₹720 crore.
The company's renewable energy solutions segment grew its revenue by 30%, and asset management services saw an 11.2% boost, showing Suzlon's push to grow across different parts of its business.