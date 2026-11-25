Suzlon starts AI powered wind blade factory in Thoothukudi
Suzlon Energy has started building a new AI-powered wind blade factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
With a ₹200 crore investment, the plant is set to be finished in one year and will run fully on renewable energy.
Chief Minister Joseph Vijay was there for the launch, marking a big step for green technology in the state.
Factory to produce 95 meter blades
This factory will make 95-meter blades for India's tallest wind turbine, helping meet the country's growing demand for clean energy.
Suzlon expects to create more than 1,000 jobs, many aimed at people from rural areas, while also strengthening its presence across India with more AI-driven factories planned in other states.