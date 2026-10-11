Suzlon to invest ₹550cr in Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu factories
Business
Suzlon is putting ₹550 crore into three new wind blade factories across Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu to help speed up clean energy projects and meet rising demand.
Company co-founder Girish Tanti said the move is all about improving logistics and making wind power more efficient for India's growing needs.
Suzlon AI factories add 3,000 jobs
These factories, set to open by 2027, will use AI to boost productivity and safety on the shop floor.
With this expansion, Suzlon will have 18 manufacturing units nationwide and create around 3,000 direct jobs plus 12,000 indirect ones, with a special focus on rural communities.
It's a big step for both green energy and local job opportunities.