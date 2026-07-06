Suzuki's Next Bharat Ventures launches ₹2000cr fund for rural startups
Suzuki's Next Bharat Ventures (NBV) just rolled out a massive ₹2,000 crore fund to back rural startups in India. It is focusing on areas like agriculture, healthcare, financial inclusion, and using AI for social good.
NBV's CEO Vipul Jindal Nath shared that over 90% of its portfolio startups are already on track to turn profitable early, a pretty strong start.
Toshihiro Suzuki backs Viksit Bharat 2047
Suzuki Motor President Toshihiro Suzuki says the new fund supports India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, basically aiming to help build a developed nation by 2047 and connect with the next billion people.
NBV has already supported more than 50 impact startups, investing in over 20 of them through capital and mentorship, including cool projects like clean energy for farmers (Sistema.bio) and global platforms for artisans (MeMeraki).
Some of these startups are even teaming up with Japanese companies to go bigger.