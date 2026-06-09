This FirstCry-promoted company wants to raise ₹1,000cr via IPO

IPO management

Management and company overview

The management of the upcoming IPO will be handled by JM Financial and Avendus Capital. Swara Baby Products is led by Alok Birla, a veteran in the hygiene products industry with over 18 years of experience. The company was established in 2021 as a single-product entity but has since expanded its product range to include seven categories such as baby pant-style diapers, adult pant-style diapers, sanitary napkins and more.