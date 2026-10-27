Swiggy continues delivery-partner insurance with IndusInd General Insurance for 2.5 million
Swiggy is continuing its health and accident insurance for over 2.5 million delivery partners in 2025-26, teaming up with IndusInd General Insurance.
The plan covers accidental death up to ₹1 million and hospital bills up to ₹200,000, giving a safety net to those out on the road every day.
Swiggy policy adds ₹1L family cover
The updated policy packs in family health coverage (up to ₹100,000), child education support, payable in the event of accidental death or permanent total disability, OPD treatment, and emergency ambulance services.
Maternity benefits are available for all women delivery partners and the spouses of male delivery partners wherever family cover is applicable.
Plus, Swiggy offers free doctor teleconsultations and medicine discounts, making it a bit easier to stay healthy.
Swiggy runs delivery-partner health camps
Swiggy isn't stopping at insurance. They're also running health checkup camps for delivery partners and plan to expand these wellness services to more cities this year.
It's all about making sure their partners feel supported both on the job and off.