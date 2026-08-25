Swiggy Dineout enables seated snack orders at Cinepolis, Asian Cinemas
Business
Swiggy Dineout just made movie nights easier.
Now you can order snacks right to your seat at Cinepolis and Asian Cinemas.
Just scan the QR code inside the hall, browse the menu on the app, order, and pay from your phone.
No more waiting in line or missing any scenes.
App offers trailers posters ticket links
Along with food delivery, you get access to film trailers, posters, ticket links, and special promos, all within the Swiggy Dineout app.
The service is smoothly integrated into cinemas thanks to partnerships with Impact, operated by UFO Moviez, and Showbizz.
It's a smart move for Swiggy Dineout as it expands beyond restaurant bookings into making movie experiences more convenient (and tasty) for everyone.