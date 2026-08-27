Swiggy expands Food on Train to 201 railway stations

Swiggy just made train journeys tastier: its Food on Train service is now at 201 railway stations, up from 66 stations in 2024.

The big jump comes after a surge in demand, with widespread adoption across various consumer cohorts, including Gen Z.

Stations like Kolhapur, Indore, and Thanjavur are among the latest to join in.

As Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, put it, "Food on Train has seen multifold growth since its launch in March 2024 and has witnessed widespread adoption across various consumer cohorts, including Gen Z. We are also seeing a huge opportunity for our affordability offerings."