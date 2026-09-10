Swiggy helps over 50,000 delivery partners file ITRs reclaiming ₹6.5cr
Swiggy just helped over 50,000 delivery partners file their income tax returns and grab a total of ₹6.5 crore in refunds.
The move covered folks from both Food Marketplace and Instamart, letting them reclaim the 1% TDS deducted from their payouts.
For many, it was actually their first time filing an ITR.
Swiggy builds delivery partners' financial identities
Swiggy's push isn't just about refunds: it's about helping delivery partners build a financial history so things like loans or renting a place get simpler down the line.
Saurav Goyal, Swiggy's Food Marketplace COO, said long-term stability for delivery partners depended on building a recognized financial identity and that enabling delivery partners to file ITRs seamlessly was helping them become part of the formal economy.
To make tax filing less stressful, Swiggy teamed up with ClearTax, TaxBuddy, and Dvara Money, and earlier worked with NSE and Zerodha to boost financial literacy among its crew.