Swiggy Instamart partners with 400 brands in 'Switch to Better'
Under its "Switch to Better" initiative, Swiggy Instamart is teaming up with 400-plus alternative partner brands to offer products with cleaner ingredients and exclusive pack sizes.
The goal? To stand out in India's fast-moving quick commerce scene, where Instamart is trying to catch up with Blinkit and Zepto, which currently lead the market.
Instamart 'Switch' products exceed 15% sales
Brands like Beco and Zoff are seeing impressive growth thanks to their Instamart-only items: Zoff's Switch-tagged products roughly doubled over the past two months, while Beco's laundry liquid jumped 9% to 13% each month.
These "Switch" products made up more than 15% of category sales last quarter.
Still, experts say big FMCG brands probably won't go exclusive anytime soon, so Instamart may need fresh ideas to keep its edge.