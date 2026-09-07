Swiggy's new 24x7 helpline helps you complain about food quality
What's the story
Swiggy has launched a dedicated 24x7 helpline for customers to report any food safety-related concerns. The move is part of the company's effort to strengthen customer support and reinforce its commitment to ensuring food safety. Along with the helpline, Swiggy has also introduced a 'Food Safety' channel within its in-app help section for easier reporting of such issues.
Customer feedback
Customer feedback is crucial for operations
Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer at Swiggy Food Marketplace, emphasized the importance of customer feedback in their operations.
He said they are working closely with restaurant partners on food safety while also strengthening ways for customers to raise concerns.
The helpline and in-app channel will help identify and address any gaps in food safety standards across the platform.
Complaint handling
Food safety assurance team to address issues
Swiggy's Food Safety Assurance Team will prioritize issues raised through the app and helpline number. They will take necessary action on these complaints.
This initiative comes amid a nationwide focus on food safety, with the Food and Drug Administration in Maharashtra cracking down and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducting inspections at five-star hotels in Delhi.
Complaint tracking
Tracking recurring complaints and analyzing patterns
The helpline and in-app channel will also help Swiggy track recurring complaints and analyze patterns. The company plans to use this information to engage restaurant partners and strengthen preventive measures across its platform.