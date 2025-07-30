Next Article
Swiggy parent Bundl Technologies sees stock dip 2.2%: Here's why
Swiggy's parent, Bundl Technologies, saw its stock dip 2.2% to ₹404.70 on Wednesday, despite a solid 35% boost in annual revenue to ₹15,226 crore for FY25.
Why the losses?
Even with more people ordering food and using new services like Bolt (now 12% of orders), Swiggy's losses actually grew—net losses rose from ₹2,344 crore in 2024 to over ₹3,100 crore in 2025.
Basically: sales are up but profits are nowhere in sight.
Deep in the red
Swiggy did better on food delivery margins and saw gross order value jump 40%, but heavy spending on Instamart and tough competition from Blinkit and Zepto pushed quarterly losses higher.
Their earnings per share stayed deep in the red at -13.72, showing that growth hasn't solved their profitability puzzle yet.
