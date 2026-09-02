Swiggy partners with Hero MotoCorp to make bikes more affordable
Swiggy is teaming up with Hero MotoCorp to make life easier for its delivery partners.
Now, riders can pick out a Hero MotoCorp model right from the Swiggy app and score exclusive prices at dealerships, so getting around just got a little more affordable and convenient.
Up to 90% financing available
Delivery partners can access financing that covers up to 90% of the bike's cost with competitive rates.
Plus, Hero's "Ride Safe India" program offers digital lessons and hands-on training for safer riding.
At a training session for delivery partners at Hero MotoCorp's Traffic Training Park in Gurugram, riders received kits with helmets, reflective vests, and medical supplies.
With over 650,000 delivery partners across more than 720 cities, this partnership aims to boost mobility (and safety) for a huge community.