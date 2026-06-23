Why Swiggy has joined hands with Zerodha
What's the story
Swiggy has partnered with Zerodha Fund House to enable its delivery partners to invest their earnings in mutual funds. The investment can be as low as ₹100 and is made directly into the schemes of Zerodha Fund House. Delivery partners can manage their investments through a WhatsApp channel provided by Zerodha Fund House, making it convenient and accessible.
Financial empowerment
Financial independence for delivery partners
Saurav Goyal, Swiggy's Senior Vice President of Driver and Delivery Org, said this partnership is a step toward enabling their delivery partners to invest their earnings. He added that it will help them become financially independent and plan for their future. "This is another step toward giving every partner access to financial tools that are designed for them," Goyal said.
Tech-driven investing
Simplifying long-term savings for gig workers
Zerodha Fund House CEO Vishal Jain also commented on the partnership, saying it's another example of how technology can simplify investing. He emphasized that for many gig workers, long-term savings can be challenging due to short income cycles. Jain said a Swiggy delivery partner can now save a part of their weekly earnings into a mutual fund with just a few taps and withdraw it whenever needed.