Swiggy reduces Q1FY27 net loss to ₹791cr, nearly 34% YoY
Business
Swiggy just dropped its Q1 FY27 numbers: net loss is down to ₹791 crore, which is a solid almost 34% improvement from last year.
Even with heavy spending on Instamart (their quick commerce arm), losses shrank a bit compared to the previous quarter.
Swiggy +37% revenue, Zomato ₹92cr profit
Swiggy's operational revenue jumped 37% year-over-year, hitting ₹6,812 crore.
Meanwhile, competitor Zomato turned a profit of ₹92 crore and saw its own revenue rise by 17%.
Investors seemed happy: Swiggy's shares closed up 2% at ₹293.8.
The food delivery game is definitely heating up!