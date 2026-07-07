Is Swiggy now an Indian-owned and controlled company?

Ownership clarification

Potential reopening of IOCC path for Swiggy

In light of the recent change, Swiggy has clarified that the drop in foreign shareholding does not automatically alter its ownership or control status. The company said it would disclose any material development as required by law. With foreign holding now organically below 50%, the IOCC path may reopen for Swiggy, potentially paving the way for new business strategies and operational changes.