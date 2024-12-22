Swiggy One BLCK members denied benefits; restaurants unaware of promotion
Swiggy's recent launch of its premium subscription service, One BLCK, has left the restaurant industry confused. Several Mumbai-based establishments have claimed that they are unaware of this new membership and its benefits. This ignorance has resulted in cases where restaurants have refused to provide perks associated with the membership to their customers.
Restaurants express unawareness about One BLCK plan
Mumbai restaurants, including Yuhi Lounge in Powai, Roude Lounge, Kubec Bistro, and True Tramm Truck, have said that they weren't informed about the One BLCK plan. This gap in communication has led to some restaurant managers being reluctant to offer benefits like complimentary drinks. At Yuhi Lounge, the manager initially refused to offer free drinks as they weren't aware of the promotion.
Swiggy apologizes for miscommunication
After the Yuhi Lounge incident, Swiggy apologized for the miscommunication and reiterated that free drinks are indeed part of the benefits for eligible members. This clarification came after the restaurant first denied serving complimentary beverages to a One BLCK member as they were unaware of the promotion. The incident underscores a major communication gap between Swiggy and its partner restaurants over the new membership plan.
One BLCK membership: A look at the benefits
Launched on December 11, the One BLCK membership comes at ₹299 for a three-month plan. It provides a range of perks such as on-time delivery guarantees, faster food deliveries, and free cocktails or desserts while dining out at select partner restaurants. Plus, members can also get exclusive benefits from top brands such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Hamleys, and Cinepolis. To celebrate its launch, Swiggy is also providing a free Yatra Prime membership to One BLCK users.