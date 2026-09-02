Swiggy shares fall over 4% on MSCI index exclusion fears
Business
Swiggy's shares dropped over 4% on Tuesday, marking two straight days of losses.
The fall comes as investors worry the food delivery giant might get removed from the MSCI index soon: something that could trigger big money outflows, reportedly up to $340 million.
Swiggy at risk of MSCI exclusion
Swiggy joined the MSCI index in August 2025, but now faces possible exclusion. Weak trends across India's stock market aren't helping either.
Swiggy's shares have slid over 30% in 2026 so far, and nearly 40% over the past year.
Experts: hold Swiggy, ₹230 stop-loss
Experts say Swiggy is trading between ₹230-₹280. If it breaks above ₹280, things could look up with targets of ₹300-₹330.
For now, they suggest holding on for the long haul and keeping a stop-loss at ₹230.