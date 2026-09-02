Swiggy to exit MSCI Global Standard and Mid Cap indexes
Swiggy, the food delivery giant, is getting removed from MSCI's Global Standard and Mid Cap indexes on September 7.
This happened after shareholders agreed to cap foreign ownership at 49.5%, so Swiggy could secure recognition as an Indian-Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC).
The change comes about a year later after Swiggy was added to these influential indexes.
Swiggy caps foreign ownership at 49.5%
Swiggy lowered its foreign ownership limit from 100% to 49.5%, with big names like Prosus, SoftBank, Tencent, and Accel holding shares.
Indian investors include SBI Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Asset Management.
After news broke about the MSCI exit, Swiggy's stock dropped 3.53% to ₹265.30 per share, part of a bigger trend this year as global investors watch these indexes closely.
Swiggy's MSCI exit could deepen losses
Being removed from MSCI could hit Swiggy hard since these indexes are tracked by investors managing trillions in assets worldwide.
With the stock already down more than 32% in 2026, this move might make things even tougher for the company going forward.