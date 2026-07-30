Swiggy unfazed by Flipkart food venture, Toing tops Ownly downloads
Business
Swiggy isn't worried about newcomers like Flipkart's food delivery venture and Rapido's Ownly jumping into the food delivery game.
The company says it's focused on growing its market by offering different formats, smart pricing, and standalone apps.
Its budget-friendly app Toing, launched in September 2025, has already outpaced Ownly in downloads by June 2026.
Swiggy cuts net losses to ₹791cr
Swiggy cut its net losses by 34% to ₹791 crore and rose more than 37% to ₹6,812 crore in the June quarter of fiscal 2027.
While Toing draws price-sensitive users with lower prices, JP Morgan notes it doesn't add new supply.
Meanwhile, Blinkit is also stepping up with Bistro, a speedy, affordable meal service using custom kitchens for quick deliveries.