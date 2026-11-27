Swiggy's Instamart cuts 340 jobs to curb losses, boost efficiency
Swiggy's Instamart is letting go of 340 employees, mostly from corporate and support teams.
The move comes as the company restructures the business for its next phase of growth, amid a rise in AI adoption, as the company tries to fix ongoing losses and boost efficiency.
Instamart faces rivals, Swiggy holds ₹13,500cr
Instamart is under pressure from competitors like Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes, and Amazon Now.
Even with these challenges, Swiggy has a solid financial cushion, about ₹13,500 crore in cash, so it's doubling down on making Instamart work better for the future.