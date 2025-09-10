Next Article
Swiggy's new gifting service could disrupt the ₹25,000 crore market
Swiggy just launched 'Giftables,' a new service in Bengaluru that lets you send gifts instantly—think quick delivery, AI-powered gift suggestions, and custom bundles, all right from the app.
The timing is perfect for the festive season when everyone's looking to send something special fast.
Giftables will soon expand to other cities
With Giftables, Swiggy is eyeing India's massive $2.5-$3 billion gifting market and plans to bring the service soon to cities like Delhi and Mumbai.
This move also puts them in direct competition with other quick commerce players, while helping traditional gift retailers like Ferns N Petals and Archies grow online without heavy investments—FNP's quick-commerce sales have been doubling every quarter, especially through platforms like Instamart.