Swiggy's new gifting service could disrupt the ₹25,000 crore market

Giftables will soon expand to other cities

With Giftables, Swiggy is eyeing India's massive $2.5-$3 billion gifting market and plans to bring the service soon to cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

This move also puts them in direct competition with other quick commerce players, while helping traditional gift retailers like Ferns N Petals and Archies grow online without heavy investments—FNP's quick-commerce sales have been doubling every quarter, especially through platforms like Instamart.