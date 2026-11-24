Swish reports 47.6 cr revenue FY26, net losses 91 cr
Swish, the quick food delivery startup promising 10-minute meals from its own kitchens, pulled in ₹47.6 crore in revenue for fiscal 2026.
But it's not all smooth sailing: net losses have ballooned to ₹91 crore as the company pushes for growth.
Swish looks beyond lunch and dinner
Right now, Swish delivers 250 products across 20 categories in 50 PIN codes.
Cofounder and CEO Aniket Shah says they're looking beyond the regular lunch and dinner orders that dominate the businesses of incumbents.