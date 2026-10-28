SWISS launches Bengaluru Zurich nonstop flights operating 5 times weekly
Big news for travelers: SWISS has just started nonstop flights between Bengaluru and Zurich, with the inaugural SWISS flight LX140 arriving in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
This makes Zurich the fifth European city you can reach nonstop from Bengaluru, and flights will run five times a week, making trips to Europe a bit easier for both work and fun.
India gains 3 nonstop Switzerland links
With this route, Bengaluru joins Delhi and Mumbai as the only Indian cities with nonstop flights to Switzerland.
The flexible schedule means more travel options, and SWISS's CEO Jens Fehlinger says it's about more than just convenience: it's also about building stronger economic ties.
Plus, Switzerland Tourism's Simon Bosshart, Chief Marketing Officer, points out that Karnataka already sends lots of visitors to Switzerland, so this new connection should boost business links and cultural exchanges even further.