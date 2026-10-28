SWISS launches Bengaluru Zurich nonstop flights operating 5 times weekly

With this route, Bengaluru joins Delhi and Mumbai as the only Indian cities with nonstop flights to Switzerland.

The flexible schedule means more travel options, and SWISS's CEO Jens Fehlinger says it's about more than just convenience: it's also about building stronger economic ties.

Plus, Switzerland Tourism's Simon Bosshart, Chief Marketing Officer, points out that Karnataka already sends lots of visitors to Switzerland, so this new connection should boost business links and cultural exchanges even further.