Switzerland speeds TEPA implementation after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit Business Jun 23, 2026

Switzerland is moving quickly to put its new trade deal with India, called TEPA, into action.

Since October 2025, Indian products have started showing up in Swiss stores, and service exchanges are on the rise.

After Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to Bern, both sides agreed to focus on smoother regulations, skill-building, and innovation to make their partnership even stronger.