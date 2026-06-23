Switzerland speeds TEPA implementation after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit
Switzerland is moving quickly to put its new trade deal with India, called TEPA, into action.
Since October 2025, Indian products have started showing up in Swiss stores, and service exchanges are on the rise.
After Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to Bern, both sides agreed to focus on smoother regulations, skill-building, and innovation to make their partnership even stronger.
Switzerland is India's top EFTA partner
Switzerland is India's top trading partner among European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries and wants a bigger industrial footprint in India.
TEPA cuts tariffs and helps businesses from both nations work together more easily.
The deal also aims to boost tech sharing and investment opportunities, giving both economies a fresh edge in the global market.