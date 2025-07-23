Syngene International's Q2 profit surges 61% to ₹87 crore

Syngene passes USFDA inspection with 0 issues

Syngene's operating margins hit 24%, a sign their business model is working well.

CEO Peter Bains credits the growth to turning pilot projects into long-term deals, plus new facilities like Bengaluru's Unit III.

CFO Deepak Jain also pointed out that smart tax moves helped the bottom line.

On top of that, Syngene passed a USFDA inspection with zero issues, showing they're serious about quality.

If you're watching India's science or biotech scene, this is one company making steady moves forward.