Next Article
Syngene International's Q2 profit surges 61% to ₹87 crore
Syngene International just posted a standout quarter, with profits up 61% year-on-year to ₹87 crore and revenue rising 11% to ₹875 crore.
The boost came from more research services and tight cost control.
Syngene passes USFDA inspection with 0 issues
Syngene's operating margins hit 24%, a sign their business model is working well.
CEO Peter Bains credits the growth to turning pilot projects into long-term deals, plus new facilities like Bengaluru's Unit III.
CFO Deepak Jain also pointed out that smart tax moves helped the bottom line.
On top of that, Syngene passed a USFDA inspection with zero issues, showing they're serious about quality.
If you're watching India's science or biotech scene, this is one company making steady moves forward.