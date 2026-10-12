Systematix warns India inflation 6%-7% may prompt 1.5% RBI hike
Heads up: a new report from Systematix Institutional Equities says India's inflation might climb to 6% to 7% in the next few quarters.
If that happens, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could raise interest rates by as much as 1.5%.
Systematix also thinks the RBI is underestimating how rising costs and price pressures could push inflation even higher.
RBI updates GDP and inflation forecasts
The report points to RBI's household survey, which shows people expect inflation at a steep 9.1% by September 2026, way above current numbers.
Plus, their inflation diffusion index shows prices are rising across lots of categories.
Because of this, RBI has updated its forecasts: they now expect GDP growth at 7.1% and inflation expected to reach 6% in the third quarter of FY27.
Rate hikes and oil squeeze consumers
If interest rates go up, it could impact loans, savings returns, and even job prospects as markets adjust.
The report also notes that rising oil prices are making things tougher for manufacturers, so don't be surprised if everyday costs keep creeping up for a while.