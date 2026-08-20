T-Hub, OKI Electric select 8 Indian deep tech startups
Business
T-Hub, a big name in India's startup scene, has joined hands with Japan's OKI Electric to help Indian deep tech startups access global markets and explore commercial opportunities in Japan.
After sifting through more than 150 startups, eight startups were picked for this program that opens doors to international business opportunities.
OKI Electric mentors startups for Japan
These chosen teams will tackle real-world challenges in water infrastructure, logistics, and supply chain, areas where their tech can make a difference.
They'll get hands-on guidance from OKI's business and technical teams and work on adapting their solutions for Japanese industries.
As T-Hub CEO Kavikrut put it, this is all about helping startups create long-term impact and take their innovations worldwide.