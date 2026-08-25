T-Hub partners with Indian Army Central Command on defense tech
T-Hub, a Hyderabad-based innovation hub, is teaming up with the Indian Army's Central Command to help defense startups build tech that solves real military problems.
The idea is to get practical solutions out of labs and into the field faster by connecting startups directly with the Army's needs.
Over 100 startups supported, ₹250cr secured
The Army will share specific challenges with T-Hub, which will pick startups best suited to tackle them.
A joint committee will guide the process so ideas actually meet on-the-ground requirements.
T-Hub's CEO says this hands-on approach helps create practical technologies tailored for real deployment.
With over 100 defense startups already supported and ₹250 crore in contracts secured, this partnership gives young innovators a chance to make a real impact on India's defense modernization.