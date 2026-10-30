T-Mobile rejects SpaceX MVNO proposal, CEO Srini Gopalan says

Right now, T-Mobile is putting its energy into boosting its 5G network and prepping for the next big thing: 6G.

The company feels satellite connections (like those from SpaceX) are only really useful in super remote places, since hardly anyone uses them: just 0.0002% of its current network traffic comes from satellite.

Even though SpaceX wants to expand in the US with more cell sites and new Starlink satellites, carriers like T-Mobile are not rushing into deeper partnerships just yet.