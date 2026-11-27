Taiwan and South Korea chipmakers profit as AI demand climbs
Asia's AI industry is booming, with Taiwan and South Korea leading the charge by supplying the world with essential chips for data centers.
Big names like Samsung and TSMC are raking in bumper profits as global demand for AI keeps climbing.
Economists warn against overreliance on AI
South Korea saw exports jump, while Taiwan's chip sales also boosted its numbers.
But some economists warn not to rely too much on AI for growth: chip prices are leveling off, and the US has tightened export rules to throttle Chinese access to the most advanced chips, while NVIDIA ordered partners to pause shipments to Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia could put a damper on future expansion.