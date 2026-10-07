Taiwan outpaces South Korea in AI trade 1st since 2000

Taiwan is now a stronger bet in the AI trade, outpacing South Korea for the first time in years.

The Taiex Index, which tracks top Taiwanese stocks, beat South Korea's Kospi by about 23% points last quarter, a big deal since it hasn't happened since 2000.

Fund managers are noticing too: about 40% of the fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. last month said they were overweight Taiwan, versus 25% for Korea.