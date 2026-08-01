Taiwan posts 12.9% Q2 2026 growth as AI demand rises
Business
Taiwan just posted a 12.9% economic growth in Q2 2026, mainly because everyone wants AI tech right now.
While that's a bit slower than last quarter, it still beat what experts expected.
Exports shot up by over 21%, and imports climbed too, showing how much the world relies on Taiwan for high-tech parts.
TSMC, Foxconn power AI hardware surge
Taiwan's big chipmakers (think TSMC and manufacturers such as Foxconn) are powering this surge by making the hardware that keeps AI running.
Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at London-based Capital Economics, called out strong investment vibes in Taiwan's chip sector and predicted growth could hit 14% for the year.
Basically, Taiwan is holding its spot as a global tech leader and adapting fast to what the market wants next.