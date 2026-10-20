Why Micron workers in Taiwan are going on strike tomorrow
What's the story
Workers at a Micron Technology plant in Taiwan are gearing up for a strike tomorrow. The move is part of their effort to push the US chip giant into presenting a "concrete profit-sharing plan." The announcement comes as Micron is holding talks over remuneration with two unions representing 12,000 of its 15,000 workers at its Taoyuan and Taichung plants.
Strategic timing
Strike aims to strengthen union's position in mediation talks
The strike by the union representing hundreds of workers in Taoyuan will coincide with mediation talks with Micron.
However, the union has not specified how long this strike could last.
The primary goal of the strike is to strengthen the union's position in these mediation talks and push Micron into proposing a concrete profit-sharing plan.
Bonus demands
Unions demand 83 months' salary as bonus
The unions are demanding a one-time bonus equivalent to 83 months' salary, as well as a permanent system that would allocate 15% of Micron's operating profits to worker bonuses.
These would be distributed quarterly instead of annually.
Micron, which produces around 50-60% of its chips in Taiwan, had previously offered up to 68 months' pay as a one-off payment but this was rejected by workers.