Taiwan's TAIEX plunges 18% as regulators ban certain short sales
Taiwan's stock market just had its worst week since 1991, with the TAIEX index dropping 18% and a sharp 6.2% fall on Friday alone.
This big slide is part of a global selloff hitting AI-related stocks especially hard, causing chaos for retail investors and major volatility.
In response, Taiwan's regulators have banned certain short sales and hiked margin requirements to try to calm things down.
Retail forced liquidations hit AI investors
The National Financial Stabilization Fund is buying up shares to steady the market, but it hasn't stopped global funds from pulling out more than $56 billion this quarter.
Many retail investors are getting hit with forced liquidations, especially those who borrowed money to buy high-flying AI stocks, leading to even more selling pressure and price swings.
Barclays notes that margin loans are heavily concentrated in just a few popular stocks, making it harder for these emergency measures to work quickly.