Studio behind GTA 6 lays off entire AI team

The AI division, which was largely formed from Zynga's applied AI team, had spent seven years building tools to aid game development in areas like procedural content and machine learning. The group was dedicated to creating systems that would empower people throughout the development workflow. Despite this long-standing commitment to AI, several members of the team confirmed their exits after Dicken's announcement.

Strategic shift

Broader retreat from AI at Take-Two or just restructuring?

The decision to disband the AI division comes as a surprise, especially considering CEO Strauss Zelnick's earlier statements about "actively embracing generative AI." A senior director from the team said that the layoffs were due to "shifting priorities from upper management." This leaves us wondering if this is a broader retreat from AI at Take-Two or just a restructuring within the company.