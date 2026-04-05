Studio behind GTA 6 lays off entire AI team
What's the story
Take-Two Interactive, the gaming giant behind Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), has disbanded its entire artificial intelligence (AI) division. The unexpected decision saw the exit of Luke Dicken, the head of AI at Take-Two since January 2025, along with several other team members. Dicken announced his departure in a LinkedIn post, expressing disappointment over the end of his and his team's journey with Take-Two.
Team history
AI team's 7-year journey at Take-Two
The AI division, which was largely formed from Zynga's applied AI team, had spent seven years building tools to aid game development in areas like procedural content and machine learning. The group was dedicated to creating systems that would empower people throughout the development workflow. Despite this long-standing commitment to AI, several members of the team confirmed their exits after Dicken's announcement.
Strategic shift
Broader retreat from AI at Take-Two or just restructuring?
The decision to disband the AI division comes as a surprise, especially considering CEO Strauss Zelnick's earlier statements about "actively embracing generative AI." A senior director from the team said that the layoffs were due to "shifting priorities from upper management." This leaves us wondering if this is a broader retreat from AI at Take-Two or just a restructuring within the company.