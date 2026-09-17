Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay secures ₹15,300cr investment in London

Several agreements were signed across sectors like auto parts, renewable energy, and tech centers, expected to bring over 10,000 new jobs.

There were also high-level meetings with 10 leading organizations from sectors such as aerospace and defense, plus fresh sourcing deals for Tamil Nadu's textile makers.

The visit set up more U.K.-India collaborations too, with a planned visit by a UK aerospace and defense delegation to Hosur and a space authority delegation heading to Chennai soon.