Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay secures ₹15,300cr investment in London
Tamil Nadu just scored ₹15,300 crore in fresh investment commitments after Chief Minister Vijay's trip to London.
The six-day visit wrapped up on Thursday, September 17, 2026 and focused on positioning Tamil Nadu as a major international destination for advanced manufacturing and technology.
Talks also explored new trade opportunities between India and the UK.
Tamil Nadu signs UK sector deals
Several agreements were signed across sectors like auto parts, renewable energy, and tech centers, expected to bring over 10,000 new jobs.
There were also high-level meetings with 10 leading organizations from sectors such as aerospace and defense, plus fresh sourcing deals for Tamil Nadu's textile makers.
The visit set up more U.K.-India collaborations too, with a planned visit by a UK aerospace and defense delegation to Hosur and a space authority delegation heading to Chennai soon.