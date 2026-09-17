Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay secures ₹12,300cr London deals
Business
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay just wrapped up a six-day trip to London, landing some big wins for the state.
Thanks to his team's efforts, Tamil Nadu secured ₹12,300 crore in investment deals with industry leaders and investors, putting the state on the map as a hub for advanced manufacturing and tech.
Deals to create over 10,000 jobs
These new deals are expected to create over 10,000 jobs (both directly and indirectly), which is great news if you're looking at future opportunities in tech or manufacturing.
It's all part of Tamil Nadu's push to become a global player in industry and innovation, opening up more chances for international collaboration and growth right here at home.