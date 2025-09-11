Tamil Nadu inks ₹24,307cr investment deals, 49,000 jobs coming
On Thursday, Tamil Nadu signed 92 big investment deals at the TN Rising Conclave in Hosur, totaling a massive ₹24,307 crore.
These moves are set to bring over 49,000 jobs and push the state's growth under Chief Minister M K Stalin.
The event highlighted sustainable industries and initiatives linking education to employment.
Zetwerk solar cell plant to create 3,000 jobs
Some highlights: Zetwerk is setting up a ₹5,000 crore solar cell plant (hello, 3,000 new jobs), Aspire Footwear will create work for 6,000 people with its new unit, and Ascent Circuits plus SNS Clothing are adding hundreds more roles.
It's all about boosting manufacturing while keeping things green.
Linking education to employment
The state isn't just chasing factories—it's making sure young people have the right skills too.
On Thursday, CM Stalin handed certificates to five candidates from Tata Electronics' manufacturing sciences program, part of an all-women cohort.
The initiative aims to connect what you learn in school with what companies actually need, making it easier to land a job.