Tamil Nadu launches India's 1st deep-tech startup policy
Tamil Nadu just became the first state in India to roll out a Deep-Tech Startup Policy, announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Umagine tech conference.
The plan is to turn cutting-edge research into real products and services in 2025-26, with ₹100 crore set aside to support 100 promising startups.
How does it help startups?
Selected deep-tech startups will get help bringing their ideas to market through platforms like StartupTN and global connections.
Right now, 40 handpicked startups are pitching their innovations at Umagine, hoping to catch the eye of investors from places like Dubai, Singapore, and Sharjah.
Big investments & job opportunities
The event also brought major private investments: ₹5,000 crore for an AI data center, ₹3,600 crore for expanding AI research, and ₹100 crore for VFX in Chennai.
All this is expected to create over 3,400 new jobs in Tamil Nadu—good news if you're looking toward a future in tech.