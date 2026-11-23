Tamil Nadu launches TN-TREND reforms with 21-day approval framework
Tamil Nadu just launched TN-TREND, a new set of reforms aimed at making it simpler and faster to start or run a business in the state.
The big promise? Approvals, including a 21-day framework for approvals, so businesses aren't stuck waiting around.
This move comes right before the Vettri Investment Conversion and Conclave 2026 in Chennai, highlighting the state's push for a friendlier business scene.
TN-TREND extends trade licenses 10 years
TN-TREND is built on six pillars like cutting down red tape, extending how long licenses last (think municipal trade licenses will see their validity extended from three to 10 years), and scrapping unnecessary No Objection Certificates.
Plus, everything's getting more digital, so applying and tracking approvals should be way smoother through the Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal.
The goal: less paperwork, more transparency, and making Tamil Nadu a top pick for new investments.