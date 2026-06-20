Tamil Nadu small businesses stuck over a year for subsidies

Industry urges ₹3000cr MSME allocation

Officials blame funding shortages and say money has been directed to less developed districts instead of industrial hotspots.

Clearing all the dues could need about ₹300 crore, and industry groups are urging the state to increase the budget allocation for the MSME sector to ₹3,000 crore annually from the current ₹1,800 crore so MSMEs aren't left hanging.