Tamil Nadu small businesses stuck over a year for subsidies
Business
Small businesses across Tamil Nadu are stuck waiting over a year for government subsidies, with major hubs like Coimbatore and Tiruppur facing huge backlogs.
Some applications approved two years ago are still awaiting disbursal, and business owners say even approved projects aren't getting their promised funds.
Industry urges ₹3000cr MSME allocation
Officials blame funding shortages and say money has been directed to less developed districts instead of industrial hotspots.
Clearing all the dues could need about ₹300 crore, and industry groups are urging the state to increase the budget allocation for the MSME sector to ₹3,000 crore annually from the current ₹1,800 crore so MSMEs aren't left hanging.