Tamil Nadu will sign 70 deals worth over ₹50,000 cr
Tamil Nadu is set to roll out about 70 new investment deals worth over ₹50,000 crore on November 25 at a big investor meet in Chennai.
The goal? To turn previously announced investments into projects on the ground and actual capital spending in the state.
With global companies like Hyundai and Foxconn already calling Chennai home, the city's manufacturing scene is a major draw.
Tamil Nadu landed ₹67,452 cr deals
This isn't coming out of nowhere: just a few months ago, Tamil Nadu landed nearly 100 deals totaling ₹67,452 crore with international giants like Saint-Gobain and Super Micro Computer.
The state is clearly doubling down on attracting foreign investment to boost jobs and keep its economy ahead, especially as other Indian states compete for similar attention.