Tamil Nadu's economy grows by over 11% in 1 year
Tamil Nadu's economy jumped by 11.19% in 2024-25—its fastest growth in 14 years and well above what the state expected.
The state's GSDP rose from ₹15.58 lakh crore to ₹17.32 lakh crore, showing real momentum.
State's per capita income at ₹3.61 lakh
Most of the action came from the tertiary and secondary sectors—think services, manufacturing, and exports like cars, textiles, and electronics.
Tamil Nadu now has India's third-highest per capita income among big states at ₹3.61 lakh, just behind Telangana and Karnataka.
Trillion-dollar economy by 2031-32?
Economist Dr. K.R. Shanmugam says if this pace keeps up, Tamil Nadu could hit trillion-dollar status by 2031-32—and its finances are looking healthier too with lower deficits on the horizon.
Even a small boost in sector growth could push current year's rate (2025-26) close to 12%.
```