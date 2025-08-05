Veranda Learning Solutions posts ₹6 crore profit in Q1 Business Aug 05, 2025

Veranda Learning Solutions just posted a ₹6 crore profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, bouncing back from last year's ₹26 crore loss.

Revenue climbed 25% to ₹157 crore, helped by an extra ₹17 crore in income—most notably, a ₹10 crore gain from its subsidiary Veranda XL after renegotiating payments.