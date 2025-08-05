Next Article
Veranda Learning Solutions posts ₹6 crore profit in Q1
Veranda Learning Solutions just posted a ₹6 crore profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, bouncing back from last year's ₹26 crore loss.
Revenue climbed 25% to ₹157 crore, helped by an extra ₹17 crore in income—most notably, a ₹10 crore gain from its subsidiary Veranda XL after renegotiating payments.
Shares rise 2% on BSE
Commerce revenue jumped from ₹18 crore to ₹26 crore, and vocational education swung from a ₹1 crore loss to a ₹5 crore profit.
Investors noticed the good news—Veranda's shares rose 2.07%, closing at ₹244.60 on the BSE after the results were announced.