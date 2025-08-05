Next Article
GST on online gaming: India proposes 28% tax on bets
The Indian government is pushing for a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the entire amount you bet in online games—not just the fee gaming companies take.
This proposal came up in a Supreme Court hearing, and it could mean bigger tax bills for players and platforms alike.
Industry experts weigh in
Industry experts aren't convinced. They argue that only the commission (the cut taken by gaming companies) should be taxed, since that's the real "service" being offered.
Sandeep Sehgal from AKM Global questions if player bets should count as taxable under GST law, while Rahul Shekhar points out that bets are temporary and not really "consideration."
The debate highlights ongoing confusion about how online gaming should be taxed in India.