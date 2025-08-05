GST on online gaming: India proposes 28% tax on bets

Industry experts weigh in

Industry experts aren't convinced. They argue that only the commission (the cut taken by gaming companies) should be taxed, since that's the real "service" being offered.

Sandeep Sehgal from AKM Global questions if player bets should count as taxable under GST law, while Rahul Shekhar points out that bets are temporary and not really "consideration."

The debate highlights ongoing confusion about how online gaming should be taxed in India.