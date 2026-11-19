Tasty Chick'n LLC files for bankruptcy, may close additional locations
Tasty Chick'n LLC, a major KFC franchisee in the US, just filed for bankruptcy after struggling with rising costs and dropping sales.
It runs 75 KFC outlets and nine Taco Bell combo stores across 10 states, including Florida and Tennessee, and now might close even more locations as it tries to get back on track.
Tasty Chick'n owes Yum Brands $16 million
Turns out Tasty Chick'n owes $16 million in unpaid royalties to Yum Brands (KFC's parent company).
The bankruptcy move is meant to help it reorganize, shed some leases, and keep things running.
These sudden closures have already shaken up KFC's presence in some areas, but the company says it is seeking permission to keep paying wages to its more than 1,600 employees while things are sorted out.