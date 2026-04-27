Tata AIA launches 'Shubh Health Criti' covering 60+ critical illnesses
Business
Tata AIA just dropped Shubh Health Criti, a health plan that covers over 60 critical illnesses, including cancer and heart disease, while also letting you invest through a market-linked fund.
You get tax-free withdrawals for medical expenses and your premium stays the same for up to 30 years, so no surprises down the road.
'Shubh Health Criti' offers accident protection
Besides illness coverage, the plan adds protection for accidental death or disability and offers premium waivers if something serious happens.
There are also outpatient (OPD) benefits for two lives, plus access to Tata AIA's Health Buddy wellness platform for health tracking and personalized tips.
If you're between 18 and 65, you're eligible to sign up.