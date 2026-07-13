You can soon get a gold loan from Tata Capital

Deal details

Deal based on pre-money equity valuation of up to ₹318cr

The deal will see Tata Capital acquire a nearly 88.6% stake in Yogloans's issued and paid-up share capital (on a fully diluted basis). This will be done through a combination of capital infusion and purchase of shares from existing shareholders. The transaction is based on a pre-money equity valuation of up to ₹318 crore, subject to customary adjustments.