Tata Capital posts 51% Q2 profit rise to ₹1,660cr

The company's total loans grew 26% year over year to over ₹3 lakh crore, a big milestone highlighted by MD and CEO Rajiv Sabharwal as the result of diversification and resilience.

While retail and motor loans dipped as a share, SME and corporate lending picked up.

Asset quality got better too, with loan loss provisions declining 16.6% to ₹645 crore and Tata Capital's growth plans.